Eta expected to strengthen to a hurricane as it passes Florida Keys, Hurricane Warnings issued

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Eta regained tropical storm strength Saturday before making landfall early Sunday morning in Cuba. Eta has moved back over waters and is expected to strengthen into category 1 hurricane as it passes over the Florida Keys.

Hurricane warnings are now issued for the Florida Keys and Hurricane Watches are in effect for very southern Florida. Tropical Storm warnings and hurricane watches have been issued for parts of Florida and the Bahamas.

As of 10 AM EST Sunday, Eta remains a strong tropical storm with max sustained winds of 65 mph. It is moving north at 14 mph. Eta will take a sharp westerly turn near the southern tip of Florida Monday. The warm waters will allow Eta to strengthen and regain hurricane strength as it passes by the Florida Keys. If Eta can move away fast enough from drier air, it could achieve hurricane status before reaching the Florida Keys.

High pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coast will will help to steer the storm toward the Gulf of Mexico. It will remain a hurricane as it enters the Gulf of Mexico early this week. Rapid intensification will be limited in the Gulf due to dry air. As the steering currents weaken, Eta will meander slowly around the eastern Gulf for several days, just off the west coast of Florida.

Flooding rain, storm surge and strong wind will be major threats to southern Florida. Some locations in Florida may receive upwards close to a foot of rain. More or less will be possible depending on the forward speed of the system. If it slows down, more rain will be likely.

The cyclone is expected to steadily weaken once in the Gulf of Mexico as it interacts with dry air. A slow-moving cold front is expected to swing through the eastern United States late next week. It will also influence Eta’s track as it pulls the storm to the east. While Eta will begin to turn to the northeast towards the west coast of Florida by the end of this week, Eta is still expected to stay off the coast until possibly next weekend.

While still not a direct landfall threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is too early to rule out the possibility of at least some local impacts. At a minimum, as tropical moisture surges in north of the storm, expect warmer, more humid weather next week with a chance of scattered showers each day.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.