Eta expected to restrengthen in Caribbean, approach Florida next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — While no longer the monster category 4 storm it once was, Tropical Depression Eta continues to dump significant rain over parts of Central America and will reemerge in the Caribbean this weekend.

Once over warm water again, the storm will likely restrengthen into a tropical storm and approach Cuba by Sunday. The United States is not yet off the hook for possible impacts as Eta could approach the Florida Keys early next week.

From there, confidence in Eta’s track begins to decline as high pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coast blocks the storm from continuing to move north. The exact strength and placement of the high, along with the timing of a cold front sweeping in from the Plains, will strongly influence the ultimate track.

While still not a direct landfall threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is too early to rule out the possibility of at least some local impacts. With a wide range of potential scenarios later next week, Storm Team 3 will closely monitor developments to bring you the latest.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.