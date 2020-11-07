Eta expected to gradually strengthen this weekend, Tropical Storm Watches issued for southern Florida

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Depression Eta is expected to steadily regain tropical storm strength today as it tracks towards Cuba in the Caribbean Sea. Tropical Storm Watches have been issued for southern Florida and the Florida Keys.

Tropical Depression Eta continues to track over the warm water of the Caribbean Sea where it will restrengthen into a tropical storm this weekend. It will be moving toward Cuba by Sunday and potentially South Florida by Monday. Flooding rain and high surf are threats.

While Eta will regain tropical storm strength over warm Caribbean waters, intensification will be limited due to an increase of wind shear and dry air north of Cuba. The cyclone is expected to gradually weaken once in the Gulf of Mexico as it interacts with dry air and an upper-level low.

When it made landfall in Nicaragua, Eta was a monster Category 4 storm packing winds of around 140 mph, catastrophic flooding, and deadly storm surge. The last several days, while a much weaker storm overall, it continued to dump massive amounts of rain in Central America as it moved through Honduras.

By Monday, confidence in Eta’s exact track begins to decline as high pressure off the Mid-Atlantic Coast blocks the storm from continuing to move north, likely steering it into the Gulf of Mexico. The exact strength and placement of the high will have a big influence on the ultimate track.

Until the high moves out of Eta’s way, it could meander through the eastern Gulf for several days. A cold front is expected to swing through the eastern United States late in the upcoming week. It will also have an impact on where Eta tracks as it pulls it east.

Since the high pressure weakening and the cold front moving in may not happen until the end of next week, it remains uncertain where a U.S. landfall is possible or likely and how strong the storm will be at that time.

While still not a direct landfall threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is too early to rule out the possibility of at least some local impacts. At a minimum, as tropical moisture surges in north of the storm, expect warmer, more humid weather next week with a chance of scattered showers each day.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.