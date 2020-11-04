Eta expected to approach South Florida early next week; Life-threatening flooding continues in Central America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Eta could impact the United States early next week after bringing potentially catastrophic flooding and landslides to Central America.

The storm made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua Tuesday evening as a monster category 4 hurricane, battering the coast with destructive winds and storm surge flooding throughout much of the day before finally moving onshore.

Eta continues to dump 2-3 feet of rain along parts of Nicaragua and Honduras as the weak tropical storm tracks through Central America. By Friday, it will head off the coast of Belize back into the Caribbean Sea.

Once back in the Caribbean Sea, the warm waters will fuel Eta and allow the remnants to reorganize and strengthen to a tropical storm. The tropical storm will track north/northeast towards Cuba over the weekend before approaching the Florida Keys on Monday as steering high pressure begins to build in.

The strength and placement of a blocking high pressure system to the north will determine whether Eta then travels into the Gulf of Mexico, or takes aim at the Bahamas.

While still not a direct landfall threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is too early to rule out the possibility of at least some local impacts. With a wide range of potential scenarios later next week, Storm Team 3 will closely monitor developments to bring you the latest.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.