Eta could approach South Florida early next week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Eta could impact the United States next week after bringing potentially catastrophic flooding and landslides to Central America.

The storm made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua Tuesday evening as a monster category 4 hurricane, battering the coast with destructive winds and storm surge flooding throughout much of the day before finally moving onshore.

While weakening to a tropical storm over land with winds of 60 mph, Eta is now dumping as much as two to three feet of rain over parts of Nicaragua and Honduras. By Friday, it will head off the coast of Belize back into the Caribbean Sea where its future is a bit more uncertain.

The warm Caribbean water will provide the fuel for Eta to reorganize and strengthen as it drifts north toward Cuba on Sunday before approaching the Florida Keys on Monday. It remains a bit uncertain whether the storm will then track more toward the Gulf of Mexico, or farther east closer to The Bahamas.

While still not a direct landfall threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, it is too early to rule out the possibility of at least some local impacts. With a wide range of potential scenarios later next week, Storm Team 3 will closely monitor developments to bring you the latest.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.