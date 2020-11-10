Eta begins track north as track shifts east, Southeastern Georgia now back in cone

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After remaining stationary all day, Tropical Storm Eta picks up speed again and begins its trek to the north. Even with Eta just 90 miles off the western tip of Cuba, heavy rain continues to lash parts of Cuba and the Florida peninsula.

As of Tuesday evening, Eta remains a tropical storm with max winds of 60 mph. The storm will continue to track north as the storm gradually strengthens for a couple days, then weakens again over the northern Gulf by this week’s end. By the time it reaches the Gulf Coast late in the weekend, it may just be a tropical depression at that point.

Today, the strong, steering high pressure has pushed the storm to the south. The high will gradually weaken through mid week, allowing for an approaching cold front to move east. The timing of the cold front will determine how far west or east Eta tracks over the weekend.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR US

While we are back in the cone, Eta will weaken as it approaches the northern Gulf. It is likely the storm will be a tropical depression by this point. Our weather patter through the end of this week REMAINS THE SAME – showers and storms each day with possible coastal issues (rough surf, beach erosion, & coastal flooding). If it takes a more easterly track, we could see wind gusts of tropical storm strength.

Even along the Gulf Coast where a landfall is still possible, the chance of sustained tropical storm force wind is only 10-20% for the Florida Panhandle, Southwest Georgia, and parts of Alabama and Mississippi.

While direct impacts are less likely now, we remain sandwiched between high pressure to our north and Eta to our south. This causes a funnel of persistent onshore winds, creating rough surf at times for the Georgia and South Carolina coasts through the week. Areas of beach erosion and coastal flooding will also be possible.

Look for increasing rain chances today and through the rest of this week.

Subtropical Storm Theta

Subtropical Storm Theta formed late Monday night and became our record setting 29th storm this season. The previous record was 28 storms in the 2005 season.





As of Tuesday evening, Theta has winds of 70 mph and is moving to the east-northeast at 14 mph. It is 795 miles southwest of the Azores. Theta has officially lost it’s subtropical characteristics and is now a tropical storm.

The weakening is due to dry air, cooler waters, and increasing wind shear. Theta will continue to track to the east over the north side of the steering Bermuda High Pressure.

Tropical Storm Theta will not impact the United States as it will remain over waters.