Hurricane Epsilon stays far away, but dangerous surf likely along the East Coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Epsilon remains a strengthening category 1 hurricane with winds now up to 85 mph. The storm may seem harmless enough with its center little more than 1,300 miles away from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, but its impact will still be felt at our beaches. Dangerous and potentially deadly rip currents will be likely today and tomorrow.

Epsilon is the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Only four other years in the era of weather satellites have seen this many: 1969, 1995, 2005, and 2017. It is only the second Epsilon on record. The other one occurred in the 2005 season, the year of Hurricane Katrina. That season ended with Zeta in December, the next Greek letter after Epsilon. That means just one more named storm this year will tie the record for most names used, and two additional storms would make this year’s numbers unprecedented.

The hurricane will stay organized through this weekend, passing to the east of Bermuda, likely as a category 1.