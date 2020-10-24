Epsilon continues to produce high surf and rip currents this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Epsilon is far away from the Savannah area, but it will still be able to produce high surf and possible rip currents this weekend at area beaches.

Hurricane Epsilon, still a category 1 storm with 75 mph winds, is pulling away from Bermuda.

Epsilon is expected to maintain hurricane strength for a couple of days. It’s also moving fairly quickly to the north.

While the storm never made landfall in Bermuda, large swells, rain, and gusty wind still battered the island when it was making its closest pass offshore.

Epsilon is the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Only four other years have seen this many hurricanes in the era of weather satellites: 1969, 1995, 2005, and 2017.

Storm Team 3 says this is only the second Epsilon on record. The other one occurred in the 2005 season, the year of Hurricane Katrina. That season ended with Zeta in December, the next Greek letter after Epsilon.

That means just one more named storm this year will tie the record for most names used in a single season, and two additional storms would make this year’s numbers unprecedented.

Tropical Disturbances

Besides tracking Epsilon, we have a disturbance in the Caribbean. It has a good chance of becoming a tropical depression this weekend. If it gets even stronger and become a tropical storm, it will be named Zeta.

This disturbance could bring heavy rain to parts of South Florida over the weekend.