Epsilon becomes this season’s 10th Hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Epsilon has now strengthened into a category 1 hurricane Tuesday night. This is the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. This has only happened four times since the satellite era began (1969, 1995, 2005, & 2017).

As of 11 p.m., Epsilon was producing winds of 75 mph centered east-southeast of Bermuda. The storm has been stationary, but it’s been moving northwest at 13mph.

The hurricane will stay organized through this weekend, passing to the east of Bermuda as a hurricane. The only other Epsilon on record was in the historic 2005 season, the year of Hurricane Katrina.

The 2005 season ended with Zeta. If we have Zeta form this season, we will have tied the 2005 season with the most names used. With that other wave of low pressure developing in the Caribbean Sea, more records could be in store for the 2020 season.