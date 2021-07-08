At least a dozen homes damaged in Effingham Co. neighborhood after Elsa

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Missing siding from houses, torn down fences and uprooted trees were a common sight for neighbors in one Effingham County Thursday morning.

At least a dozen homes in a Springfield subdivision felt the effects of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Neighbors say the storm started around 5 p.m. Wednesday when they felt and heard the impact. It was a sleepless night for many after that.

“I was downstairs, she was upstairs. I just hear the wind really start going and I yelled for her to come down,” said one member of the Peeler family.

“In my house, I have a thing of trimmer line still sitting on the hood of a car that didn’t get moved but it moves a boat and flips it over here,” he said, pointing to a neighbor’s home. “It’s insane.”

#Elsa ~ damage in Effingham County

Dozen or so homes damaged in a subdivision in Springfield. Houses NOT destroyed but we are getting word that there's various amounts of damage and some trees down. @WSAV @KyleDennisWx @WSAVScottR @WSAVAlysaC pic.twitter.com/pLAbfVdZCF — Kris Allred (@WSAVKrisA) July 8, 2021

Many residents woke up to their yards filled with debris and miscellaneous items thrown around from the storm.

One couple woke up to a tree through their home.

“It was just an adrenaline rush,” said April Orgill. “I was laying in bed and all of the sudden, I just heard like a big pressure of wind, and I come running out of the room — my daughters having a sleepover — and I’m screaming for them to hurry up and come get in the closet. And then by the time we even got to the closet, it was done.”

“Our backyard is a complete mess,” Orgill added. “We have a tree laying on top of our house. It’s pretty bad.”

Emergency management officials are still working to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado.