EEMA enters Elevated Monitoring Phase for Hurricane Dorian Thursday morning

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Effingham County Emergency Management Agency (EEMA) is at Operations Level 4- Elevated Monitoring for Hurricane Dorian as of Thursday morning.

Though the forecasted path of the storm has landfall along the mid-Florida coast, EEMA is taking extra caution in the event that the storm’s conditions change.

EEMA says now is the time to prepare for tropical storm or hurricane impacts. The organization recommends Effingham County residents:

Make sure you have an emergency supply kit, ready and stocked

Have at least enough food and water per person, per day for a minimum of 3 days (5 at best) Make sure food is shelf stable and nonperishable in case of power outage Have one gallon of water per person per day Be sure to include needed medications and pet supplies

Have an evacuation plan ready and communicate this with your family

Have a communications plan in case of an evacuation. Who you call and how often?

More information and updates can be found on the EEMA website.