Dorian takes aim on Puerto Rico, intensifies in the Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dorian was 85 miles southeast of St. Croix, moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Dorian’s center is likely to pass over Puerto Rico today before it moves into a more favorable environment for development in the Southwest Atlantic.

Late in the day yesterday, the position of Dorian’s center jolted a bit northeast of many of the previous model projections. While Puerto Rico is still in the direct path, the Dominican Republic is not. This is a significant change because it means the storm will not only have less interaction with the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola (which would weaken the storm), it will also spend less time moving through a pocket of very dry air in that region which was also expected to keep the storm weak.

Once Dorian moves into the Atlantic, passing north of the Turks and Caicos on Friday, it will have more moisture to work with and less wind shear inhibiting its development. It will then intensify much more quickly, but remain a fairly compact storm in physical size.

These changes have prompted the National Hurricane Center to nudge the cone of uncertainty a bit to the north, putting Savannah inside the far northern portion of the 5-day cone, which also extends as far south as Miami by Monday morning.

Direct landfall locations are virtually impossible to pin down outside of 5 days. This is the first forecast package inside the 5-day window for possible Southeast impacts. With that being the case, along with the fact that models are just now starting to account for Dorian’s northeast jump last night, you are likely to see significant changes in forecast details during the day today.

A Florida landfall still appears to be more likely than one closer to the Coastal Empire or Lowcountry, but regardless of the exact landfall location, it is a good idea to have hurricane supplies and plans in place by June 1 every year and not to wait for a storm to threaten our area.

While making preparations would not be a bad idea, it is far too early to panic with many critical details still uncertain.

Make sure you are keeping up to date with the latest forecasts as details become more clear regarding a possible landfall along the Southeast early next week.