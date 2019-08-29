Dorian set to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Dorian is now forecast to be a Category 4 hurricane at landfall as of Thursday at 11 a.m.

Hurricane Dorian was a Category 1 storm at 11 a.m. Thursday with maximum winds of 85 mph. The center was 220 miles north-northwest of San Juan Puerto Rico, moving northwest at 13 mph.

Now that the storm is moving into a more favorable environment for development, it could quickly strengthen into a major hurricane this weekend.

The official forecast track shows Dorian as a Category 4 hurricane moving through the northern Bahamas on Sunday, then continuing toward the Florida Coast by Monday morning with winds of 130 mph.

With the ultimate track still a bit uncertain, it is difficult to determine what impacts, if any, will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

Significant impacts are not yet off the table. Have your supplies and plans in place and avoid waiting for absolute certainty in the forecast.