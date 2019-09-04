DORIAN LIVE: The latest updates on Hurricane Dorian

WSAV is LIVE with the latest on Hurricane Dorian. WATCH HERE.

6:00 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – All Georgia coastal counties are now under Hurricane Watch. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for more inland counties as well.





The following counties are under a Tropical Storm Warning: Hampton, Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, Liberty, Long, Wayne, McIntosh, Bulloch, Candler, Evans, Jenkins, Screven & Tattnall Counties.

5:35 p.m.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – WSAV’s Andrew Davis is at Harbourtown on Hilton Head Island where wind speeds are beginning to pick up.

Beaufort County has gotten winds of 40- 45 mph, and sheriff’s officials are asking residents to shelter in place.

Three fire stations on Hilton Head Island have been closed, but four remain open.

5:15 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Dorian’s Wednesday 5 p.m. update shows Dorian has grown slightly stronger.

Maximum winds are now up to 110 mph. A Category 3 hurricane starts at 111 mph.

The eye of the storm is currently east of the coast of Southeastern Georgia.

4: 45 p.m.

SOUTHSIDE SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – WSAV’s Danni Dikes is at the boat ramp at Bell’s Landing where waters are high.

The water in the area is expected to rise Wednesday evening as high tide approaches, but this hasn’t stopped jet skiers and fisherman at the dock. All are advised to be careful and aware of rising waters and potential wildlife, including our own team.

Businesses in the Southside Savannah area, including a few gas stations and fast food restaurants, are reportedly still open.

Notes from Storm Team 3: Dorian’s pressure has dropped slightly, meaning it could get a bit more organized. This could mean a greater chance of stronger winds, or the storm could grow larger.

Flooding at Marshside Grill in Brunswick has also been reported.

4 p.m.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Dorian is expected to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon with possible strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge continuing into Thursday.

As of 2 p.m., Dorian is still a Category 2 hurricane and moving north/northwest. Read the full 2 p.m. forecast from Storm Team 3 here.

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for Beaufort and Jasper Counties. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Hampton, Chatham, Effingham, Bryan, Liberty, Long, Wayne and McIntosh Counties.

As of 4 p.m., wind gusts on Tybee Island have reached 43 mph.

Damage has been reported in Glynn County, where a restaurant sign fell on top of a vehicle.

The next update from NHC is expected at 5 p.m.