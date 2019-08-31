SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – As of 11 p.m. Saturday, Hurricane Dorian remains an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm.

Maximum sustained winds are being clocked at 150 mph and the storm is crawling west at 8 mph.

Dorian is now about 125 miles east of Great Abaco Island and 310 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The core of the storm is expected to be near or over parts of the northwestern Bahamas on Sunday, then slow down even more.

This is when it is expected to take a northern turn, possibly staying right off the eastern coast of Florida on Tuesday. By Wednesday, it starts to pick up pace and could approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

While the National Hurricane Center’s track has continued to shift to the east, it is too soon to panic or be relieved. We still could be impacted by this storm.

Do not focus too much on the center of the track…whether the storm tracks to the west or east of us, we will still see impacts.

It is too soon to know exactly what significant impacts we could see. If we were to see anything, impacts could begin as early as Tuesday night and continuing Wednesday.

As forecast adjustments are made in the coming days, it’s possible we could go inside and be taken out of the cone several more times. It is important to remember that the purpose of the cone is only to forecast the most likely future location of the center of the storm.

The cone’s width is based on the five-year average forecast error in that time frame. It does not account for the uncertainty specific to this storm, the latest spaghetti plots, the size of the storm, or the full area that could see dangerous impacts.

Additional changes to the forecast are likely. Make sure to stay up-to-date with us as we get new information on Sunday.