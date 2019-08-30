Dorian expected to reach Category 4 this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – At 11 a.m. Friday, Hurricane Dorian was still a strong Category 2 storm with winds of 110 miles per hour. Category 3 begins at 111 miles per hour.

The storm was centered 480 miles east of The Bahamas, moving northwest at 10 miles per hour. It is expected to strengthen into at least a Category 4 this weekend with winds of 140 miles per hour as it moves through the northern Bahamas.

By Monday, Dorian’s forward motion will likely slow down, eventually making landfall early Tuesday morning in South Florida. By Wednesday, it turns north and starts to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

This track would suggest significant impacts could arrive late Wednesday or early Thursday.

As forecast adjustments are made in the coming days, it’s possible we could go inside and be taken out of the cone several more times. It is important to remember that the purpose of the cone is only to forecast the most likely future location of the center of the storm.

The cone’s width is based on the 5-year average forecast error in that time frame. It does not account for the uncertainty specific to this storm, the latest spaghetti plots, the size of the storm, or the full area that could see dangerous impacts.

Additional changes to the forecast are likely. Make sure to stay up-to-date with us as we get new information over the weekend.