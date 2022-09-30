SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When disaster strikes we respond. WSAV is partnering with the American Red Cross to help victims impacted by Hurricane Ian.

To donate, click or tap here.

Hurricane Ian caused widespread destruction on its way through Florida as it made landfall as a Category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon on Florida’s southwest coast. The storm knocked out power for millions of Floridians and flooded homes, destroyed roofs and some roads.

Below are some images of the devasting destruction the storm caused.