Delta now a tropical storm, still producing flooding rain with rain totals up to 15 inches

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm about 6 p.m. Friday near Creole, with top winds of 100 mph. The storm has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.

Maximum sustained winds of 45 mph… and the storm is moving to the NNE at 16 mph.

Hurricane Delta blew ashore in an area where devastation remains widely evident from Hurricane Laura, which caused at least 27 deaths in late August. Piles of wreckage could go flying and many homes remain unrepaired, with only blue tarps on rooftops to withstand the fury of yet another hurricane.

Delta is the 10th named storm to hit the continental United States this year, breaking a century-old record.

While Tropical Storm Delta will quickly weaken to a tropical depression by tonight, it will continue to produce flooding rain well-inland and damaging winds. By late Sunday, it will be a remnant area of low pressure in Tennessee.

While the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry aren’t in the crosshairs, tropical moisture surging north and feeding into the storm will increase rain chances over the weekend. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, and a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe on Sunday.

