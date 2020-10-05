Delta continues to weaken, now a tropical depression, still producing heavy rain and gusty wind

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Delta made landfall as a Category 2 storm about 6 p.m. Friday near Creole, with top winds of 100 mph. The storm continues to be downgraded as it weakens; now it is a tropical depression.



Radar at Landfall (6 pm Friday) VS Radar at Latest Update (10:50 am Saturday)

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, the depression continues to weaken as winds now fall to 35 mph. Delta is moving to the NE at 16 mph.

Former Hurricane Delta blew ashore in an area where devastation remains widely evident from Hurricane Laura, which caused at least 27 deaths in late August. Piles of wreckage could go flying and many homes remain unrepaired, with only blue tarps on rooftops to withstand the fury of yet another hurricane.

Delta is the 10th named storm to hit the continental United States this year, breaking a century-old record and the 7th named storm to hit the Gulf Coast this season.

While the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry aren’t in the crosshairs, tropical moisture surging north and feeding into the storm will increase rain chances over this weekend. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Saturday, and a few thunderstorms could become strong to severe on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report