Deadly rip currents develop as Hurricane Epsilon spins over Atlantic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Epsilon, now a category 2 hurricane, is kicking up large swells and tropical storm conditions in Bermuda. Here at home, dangerous rip currents could make swimming deadly at area beaches.

While no longer a major hurricane, Epsilon is still producing 110 mph winds 260 miles east-southeast of Bermuda, moving northwest at 7 mph.

“Epsilon is about 1,150 miles away from us, but its making its presence known along our coast,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. “We saw rough surf at our beaches yesterday and the risk of rip currents is even higher today. This is absolutely a day to stay away from the water.”

Bermuda is off the hook for a landfall as the storm will pass well east of the island through tomorrow, but large swells and tropical storm conditions could continue to batter the island through Friday.

This is now the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Only four other years have seen this many hurricanes in the era of weather satellites: 1969, 1995, 2005, and 2017.

Storm Team 3 says this is only the second Epsilon on record. The other one occurred in the 2005 season, the year of Hurricane Katrina. That season ended with Zeta in December, the next Greek letter after Epsilon.

That means just one more named storm this year will tie the record for most names used in a single season, and two additional storms would make this year’s numbers unprecedented.