Deadly rip currents continue as Hurricane Epsilon spins over 1,000 miles away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Epsilon, still a category 1 storm with 85 mph winds, is pulling away from Bermuda. Along our coast, warnings of dangerous surf continue.

“We’re not in the clear just yet. The rip current risk remains very high today,” said Storm Team 3 Meteorologist Kyle Dennis. “We may have some warm sunshine at times, but don’t let that fool you. A storm doesn’t have to come close to shore to make swimming very dangerous.”

Meanwhile, conditions will gradually improve in Bermuda today as Epsilon slowly pulls away. While the storm never made landfall there, large swells, rain, and gusty wind have still been battering the island.

This is now the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Only four other years have seen this many hurricanes in the era of weather satellites: 1969, 1995, 2005, and 2017.

Storm Team 3 says this is only the second Epsilon on record. The other one occurred in the 2005 season, the year of Hurricane Katrina. That season ended with Zeta in December, the next Greek letter after Epsilon.

That means just one more named storm this year will tie the record for most names used in a single season, and two additional storms would make this year’s numbers unprecedented.