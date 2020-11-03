Dangerous Category 4 Eta makes landfall along Nicaragua Coast after crawling along coast Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Eta has been crawling along the coast of Nicaragua Tuesday, moving at the fastest at 5 mph. Because of the crawling hurricane, those along coastal Nicaragua continue to deal with life-threatening storm surge, flooding, and landslides. The hurricane has remained a strong category 4 hurricane.

Eta has made landfall near Puerto Cabezas with winds of 140 mph. It continues to crawl inland, moving to the west at 5 mph. This means the devastating impacts are likely to be prolonged.

While it will weaken quickly over land, its continued slow movement will lead to excessive rainfall totals, lots of inland flooding, and the threat of landslides. Some areas could pick up over two feet of rain.

By Saturday, Eta may be just a remnant area of low pressure exiting the coast of Belize. As its remnant circulation heads back over the warm Caribbean Sea, it is likely to restrengthen. It could become a tropical storm again Sunday just west of the Cayman Islands.

While not an immediate threat to the United States, Eta will need to be watched next week as it could track north toward the Florida Keys or Gulf of Mexico.

2020 now ties 2005 as the most active hurricane season on record in terms of the number of storms. However, this is the first time the Greek letter Eta has been used to name a storm. In 2005, there was an unnamed storm discovered in an analysis that was done after that season concluded. That makes the use of Eta this year unprecedented.