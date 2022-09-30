RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Usually, people facing a tropical storm want to get away from the water. That’s not the case in Richmond Hill, where folks consider a restaurant and bar on the Ogeechee River their happy place during the storm.

That place is Fish Tales restaurant.

Butch Broome has owned this place since 2009 and ever since then, it’s been a place for the neighborhood to gather, both during a storm and after. Thursday, there were just people in the place having a drink and riding things out.

But it was a different story during Hurricanes Matthew and Irma when this place flooded when both those storms hit.

The day afterward, dozens of people who live nearby came by to clean the place up. There’s one story from that day that sticks in Broome’s mind as a great example of what Richmond Hill is all about.

“I sent someone to Little Caesar’s pizza in Richmond Hill and we ordered about 25 to 30 pizzas just to feed everybody and the guy at Little Caesars says ‘is this for Fish Tales? and I said ‘yes’ and he said ‘it’s on the house, just take it,” Broome recalled. “So that makes you feel good.”

Fort McAllister Marina is right next to Fish Tales and on Thursday, you could see the boats bobbing up and down.

Most boat owners either get them lifted out prior to storms or move them further up the river because of how easily the water piles up with the right kind of wind.