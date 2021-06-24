Coastal Health District opens applications for Hurricane Registry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With hurricane season ongoing, the Coastal Health District (CHD) is reminding vulnerable populations that help with transportation is available in case of an evacuation order.

CHD is now accepting applications for its Hurricane Registry, a list of adults and children who would require special assistance in a shelter or health care facility during an evacuation.

Officials stress that applications will stop being accepted 72 hours prior to the arrival of tropical-storm-force winds.

The registry is for individuals living in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties, who have physical or medical challenges, and no other way to evacuate safely.

“The Hurricane Registry is truly a safety net,” said CHD Director Dr. Lawton Davis. “If our area is ordered to evacuate, we don’t want these individuals trapped at home because they didn’t have the resources to leave and a medically appropriate place to go. But we can’t prepare if we don’t know their situation, which is why they need to apply in advance.”

Officials also urges residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

“These vaccines would be especially important for protecting you and those around you in a

shelter environment,” CHD stated. “Some vaccines require two doses several weeks apart, and it takes time for the body to build immunity after vaccination, so don’t delay.”

To begin the application process for the Hurricane Registry, call 1-833-CHD-REGISTER (1-833-243-7344) or download the application form (Word or PDF). Once completed, the form should be dropped off, faxed or mailed to your county health department.

For more information on the Hurricane Registry, visit here.