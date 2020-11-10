Coastal Empire out of Eta’s cone, indirect impacts still possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — After lashing the Florida Keys and much of South Florida in general, Tropical Storm Eta is now just 60 miles off the western tip of Cuba. Strong Mid-Atlantic high pressure has pushed the storm south.

A slow turn to the north is expected today as the storm gradually strengthens for a couple days, then weakens again over the Gulf of Mexico through week’s end. By the time it reaches the Gulf Coast late in the weekend, it may just be a tropical depression at that point.

For now, strong Mid-Atlantic high pressure continues to push the storm to the south, but as that high slides east, Eta will slowly meander north. The Coastal Empire is now completely out of the forecast cone.

Even along the Gulf Coast where a landfall is still possible, the chance of sustained tropical storm force wind is only 10-20% for the Florida Panhandle, Southwest Georgia, and parts of Alabama and Mississippi.

While direct impacts are less likely now, we remain sandwiched between high pressure to our north and Eta to our south. This causes a funnel of persistent onshore winds, creating rough surf at times for the Georgia and South Carolina coasts through the week. Areas of beach erosion and coastal flooding will also be possible.

Look for increasing rain chances today and through the rest of this week.