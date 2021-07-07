Check the latest forecast

View VIPIR Radar

Download the free app

Submit weather video & pics

Lightning Fatality_104175

Coast Guard: 13 Cubans rescued, others missing off Key West

WSAV Hurricane Central
Posted: / Updated:
  • Two people cling to a personal flotation device approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)
  • The Coast Guard Cutter Thetis’ crewmembers deploy the cutter’s small boat to rescue people in the water approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)
  • A man treads water and awaits rescue crews approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)
  • Crewmembers aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis provide medical attention people rescued from the water approximately 32 miles southeast of Key West, Florida, July 7, 2021. The Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people from the water. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Coast Guard Cutter Thetis crew)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard and a good Samaritan rescued 13 people after their boat capsized off of Key West as Tropical Storm Elsa approached.

The Coast Guard said nine men and four women were taken aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Thetis on Tuesday afternoon some 26 miles southeast of Key West.

Crewmembers interviewed the survivors, who reported they left Cuba with 22 people aboard the boat around 8 p.m. Monday.

They said seven men and two women were still missing in the water.

The crew from the Western Carmen contacted the Coast Guard in Key West on Tuesday afternoon after finding four people in the water.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories