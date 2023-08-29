SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) is telling folks to prepare for some bridges around Georgia to close ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

The Talmadge Bridge near River Street in Chatham County will close at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday. GDOT also says that the Sidney Lanier Bridge in Glynn County will close at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

In Port Wentworth, the Houlihan Bridge will be closed to maritime traffic at noon on Wednesday, but vehicle traffic will be allowed to cross the bridge.

GDOT says they will inspect the bridges after the storm to ensure they are safe to use.

Once the bridges are inspected and granted clearance to reopen, GDOT will issue an update.