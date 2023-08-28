SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) tells News 3, that being prepared is most important ahead of Tropical Storm Idalia.

CEMA director, Dennis Jones, breaks down what you need to know. The most important thing he advises when facing the threat of a tropical storm or hurricane is to have a plan in place.

“With a significant weather event coming our way, know how you’re going to communicate with your other family members,” Jones said. “If something happens to your home, where are you going to reunify? Where are you going to meet?”

Even putting together an emergency kit is crucial to being prepared. Jones tells News 3, everyone’s emergency kit may look different. However, there are common items individuals should think about.

“Some common things for an emergency kit: flashlights, extra batteries, having a map because you may lose technology and you may need to be able to get around your community, nonperishable items…”

Also, making sure you have a can opener to use those food items is also important. To add, making sure you have clean water is a must.

With this storm, Jones said flooding could be an issue for our area.

“You know, with rainfall we encourage you to make sure that anything that either stores water or drains water is cleaned out such as gutters,” Jones said. “Go ahead and get your gutters cleaned out if you’re able to do that.”

Dennis goes on to say it is not too late to start preparing — in fact, start now if you can.

Go ahead and secure those outside items that may be a hazard to your home such as lawn chairs or yard umbrellas.

“We really encourage you to know what those conditions are of the storm that’s approaching our general area,” He said. “Know what the potential impacts could be for our area.”

Jones also said CEMA will continue to stay in touch with News 3, to keep you all at home informed.