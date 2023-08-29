SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chatham County officials are holding a press conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide updates on Hurricane Idalia.

Chatham County is currently under a Tropical Storm Warning, and local impacts are expected to arrive as early as Wednesday morning.

As of Tuesday morning, the Chatham Emergency Management Agency is in its Readiness Phase, or Operating Condition 3, and is closely monitoring the storm.

County officials announced that government offices, except for essential services, will be closed on Wednesday. Savannah-Chatham County schools will utilize remote learning on Wednesday and Thursday.

