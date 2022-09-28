SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Officials from Chatham County and the City of Savannah are working together as the area prepares for the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) Director Dennis Jones said, as of now, all emergency services are responding to the usual calls in Chatham County.

CEMA is now in phase 2 of its storm readiness plan, meaning there’s now a designated team in place monitoring storm conditions, and getting new information out to local agencies, and the public.

There are also two local states of emergency in place for both Chatham County and the City of Savannah.

“That puts into place a variety of different things that are relevant to local government such as emergency building licenses, price gouging, making sure that if there are any laws that are in conflict with what we’re trying to do the chairman can temporarily suspend those laws,” Jones said.

According to Mayor Van Johnson, starting Thursday morning, the City of Savannah’s 311 services will run 24 hours. You can access it by phone or through the 311 app.