CEMA urges participation in survey to help improve communication during hurricane events

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County residents are being urged to participate in an online hurricane survey over the next two weeks.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) wants to know how residents get information about hurricanes and how they react to them.

The agency hopes the surveys help them understand residents’ perceived risk from hurricane-related impacts, how likely they are to follow evacuation orders or if they would shelter in place. Overall, CEMA wants to find a way to better communicate with residents during hurricane events.

CEMA said the survey should take less than 15 minutes and is available in English and Spanish.