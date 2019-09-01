CEMA enters ‘Mobilization Phase’ ahead of Hurricane Dorian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Emergency officials in Chatham County advanced to their “Mobilization Phase” at 6 p.m. Saturday in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

“With each advisory, we get a little bit more information, the storm gets closer, the hurricane forecasters get a little bit better at predicting where the storms gonna go,” said Dennis Jones, Director of the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA).

This phase, OPCON 3, allows CEMA to start moving assets should they be needed.

The agency says out of “an abundance of caution,” they will be working with at-risk populations to ensure they are prepared in the event of an evacuation. This includes those on the Hurricane Registry who have functional or access needs.

Applications for that registry will be accepted up until 72 hours prior to the arrival of tropical storm force winds. To apply, call 1-833-243-7344 or visit here for more information.

Now is the time for residents to review personal plans, CEMA urges.

Storm Team 3 has gathered key information on preparing for a storym: developing family plans, protecting your homes and special documents, a checklist of storm supplies and other resources. Simply download our Hurricane Guide here.