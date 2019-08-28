CEMA enters Enhanced Monitoring Phase for Tropical Storm Dorian Wednesday morning

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – At 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, CEMA entered the Enhanced Monitoring Phase as Tropical Storm Dorian nears the east coast.

CEMA’s Enhanced Monitoring Phase will include:

Monitoring the storm with each advisory

Sending regular updates via social media and posting relevant information on CEMA’s Website

As of 8 am this morning, CEMA has entered the Enhanced Monitoring Phase. This means that CEMA staff is closely monitoring the storm and any impacts it may bring to our community. Chatham residents should review their emergency plans to be prepared for any impacts to our area. pic.twitter.com/S6Fmu5Yu5O — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) August 28, 2019

CEMA is recommending that residents of Chatham County review their personal emergency plans to be prepared. Individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to:

Monitor local authorities for advice and protective actions

Prepare or inspect your emergency supply kit, along with your pet’s kit

Create or update your family evacuation plan, detailing how and where you will evacuate and where you could meet if separated

Document important belongings and consider taking pictures or video of your home

Inspect your property for loose, lightweight items that could become airborne

If you have functional access or medical needs call the Chatham County Public Health Department to sign up for the registry, 1-833-CHD-REGISTER

