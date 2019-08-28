CEMA enters Enhanced Monitoring Phase for Tropical Storm Dorian Wednesday morning

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – At 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, CEMA entered the Enhanced Monitoring Phase as Tropical Storm Dorian nears the east coast.
CEMA’s Enhanced Monitoring Phase will include:
- Monitoring the storm with each advisory
- Sending regular updates via social media and posting relevant information on CEMA’s Website
CEMA is recommending that residents of Chatham County review their personal emergency plans to be prepared. Individuals, families and businesses are encouraged to:
- Monitor local authorities for advice and protective actions
- Prepare or inspect your emergency supply kit, along with your pet’s kit
- Create or update your family evacuation plan, detailing how and where you will evacuate and where you could meet if separated
- Document important belongings and consider taking pictures or video of your home
- Inspect your property for loose, lightweight items that could become airborne
- If you have functional access or medical needs call the Chatham County Public Health Department to sign up for the registry, 1-833-CHD-REGISTER
For more information on how to prepare for a storm, as well as the latest updates on Dorian, visit WSAV’s Hurricane Central.