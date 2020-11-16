Catastrophic Iota closes in on Nicaragua coast, brings devastating winds, storm surge, torrential rainfall to Central America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Iota has become a monster Monday morning as it strengthens into a category 5 hurricane. With winds of 160 mph, Iota is moving west toward the coast of Nicaragua, almost exactly where Eta struck as a category 4.

Deadly storm surge, wind, and flooding rain is once again expected for the same areas that just suffered catastrophic damage. Eta caused devastating floods and landslides in Honduras as it tracked slowly inland, and Iota appears to be set to do the same thing.

Landfall is expected on the northern Nicaragua coast early Tuesday as a category 4.

Iota will quickly weaken over land and is expected to be a tropical storm by Wednesday morning.

Storm Team 3 says there is no imminent threat to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry but will be monitoring the storm’s progress the next several days.

Iota is the first category 5 hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. We’ve had 3 category 4 hurricanes over this season (Laura, Delta, and Eta). Iota is the second ever category 5 hurricane to form in the month of November since record keeping began in 1851. The first was Hurricane Camaguey in November 1932.

We started out this season as the 6th consecutive year to have storms form before the official start of the season (Arthur and Bertha) on June 1st. It seems like we are ending this season as the 5th year in a row with category 5 hurricanes forming: 2016 – Matthew, 2017 – Irma/Maria, 2018 – Michael, 2019 – Dorian/ Lorenzo.

Iota is also the first Greek alphabet name to reach category 5 strength.