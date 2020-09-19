Beta stronger Saturday morning, Begins northwest track towards Texas coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — All 21 alphabetic names on the 2020 hurricane name list have been used with Wilfred forming on Friday. We are now using the Greek alphabet for the first time since the 2005 hurricane season.

In 2005, we had 28 named tropical systems getting us to Zeta in the Greek alphabet. Of the 28 named storms in 2005, there were 15 hurricanes, and seven of those were major hurricanes. All of these statistics were records.

Yesterday, Subtropical Storm Alpha has formed near Portugal. Alpha has now dissipated. Tropical Storm Beta formed Friday afternoon in the western Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile in the Atlantic, Hurricane Teddy remains very strong and we also have newly formed Tropical Storm Wilfred.

Tracking Beta

Tropical Storm Beta formed Friday afternoon in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As of 11 am Saturday, Beta has max sustained winds of 60 mph. It has started to turn to the northwest, crawling at 3 mph.

This system is expected to become stronger over the weekend and by Monday, Beta may become a hurricane off of the Texas coast. A weak area of high pressure will build in north of the storm. This will cause the storm to move in a westward direction this weekend and gradually slow down as it approaches the Texas Coast.

Early in the work week, a cold front will begin approaching the southeast. This will cause Beta to slow down even more and eventually track to the northeast along the Texas coast towards Louisana.

If Beta makes landfall along the Gulf Coast, it will become the 6th storm this season to do so. If it makes landfall as a hurricane, it will be this seasons 4th Gulf Coast landfalling hurricane.

Hurricane watch is now in effect for the central Texas Gulf Coast. Tropical storm watch is in effect for southern coast of Texas as well as along the southern Louisiana coast.

Tracking Teddy

As of 11 am, Hurricane Teddy is a Category 3 storm with 120 mph sustained wind. The storm is located 560 miles southeast of Bermuda. While Teddy is slowly weakening and becoming less organized, it is still a powerful hurricane.

Over the next three days as Teddy gets closer to Bermuda, it is expected to remain a major hurricane. Some weakening is likely to happen as Teddy passes just to the east of Bermuda’s islands. A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Bermuda.

By the middle part of next week, Hurricane Teddy will be approaching Nova Scotia, Canada as a Category 1 storm with wind of at least 90 mph.

Parts of the New England states and Maine may experience some effects of Teddy as it approaches. It all will depend on how east the path remains.

Tracking Wilfred

Tropical Storm Wilfred formed Friday in the tropical central Atlantic. As of 11 am Saturday, Wilfred had sustained wind of 40 mph with wind gusts upwards of 50 mph. This storm is located 960 miles west of the Cape Verde Islands.

Movement of Tropical Storm Wilfred will remain westward. Weakening will begin as stronger wind shear and dry air increase by Sunday.

There is no threat to any land at this time from Wilfred.

2020 Hurricane Names

As of Friday, Sept. 18, we have run out of names on the official list and will now use the Greek Alphabet.