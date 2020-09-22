Beta, now a tropical depression, continues to bring flooding rain to Texas; Paulette reforms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Tropical Storm Beta made landfall Monday night on the Matagorda Peninsula which sits between Corpus Christi and Galveston along the Texas coast. Tropical storm wind accompanied flooding rainfall that has continued into Tuesday morning.

Tracking Beta

As of 11 am, Tropical Storm Beta has weakened to a tropical depression. Max sustained winds of 35 mph. It was centered 15 miles east-northeast of Victoria, Texas with winds of 35 mph, moving northeast at 2 mph.

Beta will weaken as a depression as it sits over land today, but it remains a very slow mover. While widespread damaging wind will no longer be a big concern, widespread flooding rain will be along the Texas Coast and Louisiana.

The storm will still be in Louisiana on Thursday, finally moving into Mississippi as a remnant area of low pressure by Friday.

Beta is now the 6th named storm this season to make landfall along the Gulf Coast.

Tracking Teddy

Hurricane Teddy continues to gain some strength as a category 2 storm now 345 miles south of Halifax. Winds were up to 105 mph as of 11 am Tuesday morning.

Teddy will begin to weaken as it moves into cooler waters in the North Atlantic, but could still be a category 1 hurricane when it nears Nova Scotia. It should then quickly lose its tropical characteristics as it becomes post-tropical, but may still produce significant wind as it passes over Newfoundland and Labrador.

Tracking the Reformation of Paulette

As of 11 am Tuesday, the post-tropical cyclone of Paulette have reformed into Tropical Storm Paulette in the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. Circulation around the storm’s center has continued to get better organized.

This quick restrengthening won’t last long as Paulette will move over cool waters and stronger wind shear. This will gradually weaken the storm through the end of this week.