RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Authorities responded to an emergency call on the Ogeechee River Thursday and acted quickly to save a man’s life.

In Richmond Hill a man left his jet ski in the water here and was trying to ride it back to shore when the strong swell knocked him off the jet ski and into the water.

Fortunately for him, he was wearing his life vest which probably saved his life but that left him stranded on the marsh

Bryan County Sheriff and EMS responded to the scene, as did the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and even the Coast Guard and they were able to rescue the man in a boat.

The man did not suffer any injuries and was released from the ambulance on site after medical personnel checked him out.

Local officials wanted to emphasize that you shouldn’t go out on the water in these conditions.

“I called my Sergeant to go get our boat, it was at Demrys Creek about 8 or 10 miles down the road we trailered it over here by the trailer,” said Tim Morris, Georgia DNR Official. “Also, I called the coast guard and requested a helicopter come in just in case we couldn’t locate that individual. We were able to pick him up in our boat, DNR boat, and the help of the EMS and Sergeant Miller get him into the boat and bring him back.”

There was not any rain for most of the day in Richmond Hill on Thursday but that started to change as the evening and night arrived. Gusty winds were present all day long, maintaining about 25 to 30 miles per hour.

There’s nothing to break up those winds as they come into the marina so there’s sometimes flooding even with no rain. At this point, it had not happened, but people around here should stay alert.