At least 1 dead in Jacksonville after tree falls on cars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WSAV) – At least one person is dead after a tree fell on two cars in Jacksonville Wednesday evening, officials say.

A tornado was confirmed in the area around 5 p.m.

WTLV reports the tree fell in the city’s Ortega neighborhood, located south of downtown Jacksonville.

At least one of the cars was completely crushed; it’s unclear how much damage the other car sustained.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has closed down surrounding roads as emergency crews remain on the scene.

