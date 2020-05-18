Tracking the Tropics: All tropical storm warnings dropped from North Carolina coast as Arthur moves away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Our first named storm of this season developed off the coast of Florida late Saturday night. This is the 6th year in a row where a storm has formed ahead of Hurricane season. Now Tropical Storm Arthur is beginning to make its easterly turn into the Atlantic.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Arthur was located about 110 miles northeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The tropical storm maintained strength with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with wind gusts of 65 mph. The storm is tracking northeast at 16 mph.

5PM Monday Advisory from the National Hurricane Center

Further strengthening is possible over the next couple of hours as Arthur tracks into the Atlantic Ocean. By early tomorrow, Arthur is expected to lose its tropical characteristics. The remnant area of low pressure will drift southwest toward Bermuda by Wednesday or Thursday.

5 PM Monday forecast track from the National Hurricane Center

All Tropical Storm warnings have been dropped from the North Carolina coast.

Highest rain totals so far (as of this morning) are almost 5 inches in Newport and 4.67″ in Cape Carteret. Highest wind reports (as of this afternoon) are out of Cape Hatteras with 49 mph and Alligator River with 46 mph.