Will it snow in Savannah? No, but freezing rain expected this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A late-week storm system will bring the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry rain and the possibility of winter precipitation Friday and into Saturday.

Right now, a strong cold front is making its way though the Ohio Valley to the lower Mississippi River valley. This front will be moving through the southeast Thursday and into Friday. Ahead of the front, a lot of rain will be developing. As this front dives into the region, Gulf moisture will be pulled into the system which will enhance our rain chances.





Rain is likely to begin late Thursday afternoon and will be heavy at times overnight and into Friday morning. Over an inch of rain is expected for much of southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Precipitation is expected to continue into Saturday at this time.

This system will be producing rain while cold air surges into the region. For this reason, there is a decent chance that Friday night’s rain will become freezing rain for some of us.

Freezing rain is liquid precipitation that becomes ice once it comes in contact with a surface that is at or below freezing (32°F).





Temperatures Friday afternoon will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s and will drop during the evening hours. Temperatures will be below freezing by Friday evening for many areas west of I-95. Between 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday, a switch to freezing rain is expected.

Savannah and other areas closer to the coast should remain above freezing a little longer. For this reason, a switch to freezing rain will take a little longer.

The most freezing rain and ice accumulation is expected to occur west of I-95 and north of I-16. Ice accumulation on trees, power lines and other elevated surfaces could be in excess on 0.02″.

Ice totals further south and closer to the coast will be even lower, however, dangerous conditions on the roads are still anticipated.

Heading into Saturday, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 40s. This will be warm enough for any accumulated ice to melt away.

Overnight into Sunday, temperatures will drop again below freezing. Any wet surfaces will likely refreeze. Bridges and overpasses will likely have ice issues again. Use extreme caution while driving.

Rain: Green Freezing Rain: Pink Snow: Blue

This forecast still has a lot of variability because it will all come down to timing the rain at the same time as freezing temperatures. Some model guidance indicates that the rain could end before the coldest air moves in. Under that solution, winter weather risk would be much lower.

Storm Team 3 will continue to monitor this developing situation and will bring you updates on-air and online.