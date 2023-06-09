SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We have all seen the apocalyptic skylines of New York City and other cities across the northeast in a reddish-brown haze. As Canadian wildfires raged on this week, smoke traveled down the eastern half of the United States. Horrendous record-setting air quality indices have been locked over Washington D.C. and New York.

The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry might be over a thousand miles away from the wildfires, but that doesn’t mean we are completely free of unhealthy impacts. We had a hazy sky yesterday as smoke traveled down the East Coast. We will continue to see hazy conditions through the first half of the weekend.

We ARE NOT going to see air quality levels ANYWHERE close to those in the northeast. Our levels will be in the moderate stage. For those who are unusually sensitive to smoke or dust, take extra precautions with outdoor activities.

High pressure will sit just to our north today and tomorrow. This brings in a northerly wind that will drag the smoke to the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. It won’t be until Sunday when our winds shift out of the south/southeast that smoke levels will begin to clear. Again, our air quality levels will not be anywhere close to that in the northeast.