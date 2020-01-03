We’re all eating a credit card’s worth of PLASTIC each week

Here it is 2020, and we’re all setting goals and trying to stay positive… and here I am posting this. Yuck.

Studies show that we are all eating a credit card’s worth of PLASTIC each week.

Scientists say we are consuming millions of sesame-seed sized microplastics every single day.

The study combined data from more than 50 studies on the ingestion of microplastics – defined as plastic particles under five millimeters in size.

Microscopic pieces of plastic have been discovered in the most remote locations, from the depths of the ocean to Arctic ice. They enter our bodies, from the plastic-infused water that we drink and the marine life that we consume as food.

According to the latest study, we consume nearly 2000 tiny pieces of plastic every single week. This is about 5 grams, which is the same as a credit card. And it’s about the same weight as a plastic bottle cap.

It’s also enough plastic to fill a porcelain soup spoon.

It can also be broken down like this… 182 particles are consumed through shellfish, 11 from salt and 10 from beer per week.

Now in a month… we are consuming about 21 grams of plastic. This is the same weight as five casino dice and enough shredded plastic to fill a rice bowl halfway.

So what does all of this mean? Well, it’s not good.

Experts say it has the potential to cause toxicity.

In the last 50 years, plastic production has surged. It’s used widespread because it’s inexpensive. But it’s also now known to have a devastating effect on the environment.

Plastic does NOT biodegrade. Instead, it breaks down into smaller pieces and ultimately ends up everywhere. And this includes the food chain.

We even breathe in airborne microplastics, especially in urban environments.

This exposure can lead to inflammation, an immune system response that sees the plastic as foreign, and we become carriers ourselves for other toxins.

So what do we do?

A worker unloads waste plastic bottles at the Xiejiacun waste collection market in the Changping district of Beijing April 8, 2013. China will spend 100 billion yuan ($16 billion) over three years to deal with Beijing’s pollution, according to an official newspaper, China Daily, on March 29. Beijing’s government has pledged improve sewage disposal, garbage treatment and air quality, as well as crack down on illegal construction, said China Daily, citing a three-year plan released in March. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA – Tags: ENVIRONMENT POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA ORG XMIT: PEK06

Well, for now… the “No Plastic in Nature” report was released back in June. It’s an international treaty to stop plastic pollution from entering the ocean.

So some governments are beginning to wake up on the issue.

On a personal level… being aware of exposure… choosing to not use plastic… and only consuming “healthy” unexposed marine life. But let’s be honest here… we are at the point now where we have to ask if this is even possible at all?

(***source: Reuters study)