SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes this past week, now freezing temperatures expecting this upcoming week! From one extreme to another, be prepared for the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter season to start on Wednesday.

An arctic blast is a fast approaching blast of freezing cold air from the Arctic. It is moving in along a cold front already affecting areas along the northwest. This blast has already plunged temperatures in the northwest below zero with wind chill factors even lower! It will not affect us as harshly, but we still see temperatures drop into the 20s!

Our winter being in El Nino this year has a direct correlation with this arctic blast. An El Nino weather pattern disrupts the polar vortex. This causes the jet stream to push cold Arctic air more south into our region. This is why El Nino is typically correlated with causing colder than normal weather conditions across the southern states.

Now, when can we expect to see this arctic blast? The cold front is expected to approach and begin to move through the region on Tuesday with those very low temperatures expected to start Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday will drop into the low 50s. Tuesday night is when that cold air pushes in and causes our temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 20s. Highs on Wednesday will just be in the mid to upper 40s with breezy conditions making it feel cooler at times. Lows on Wednesday night plummet in the low 20s! Some of us may even see the teens…BRRR! It looks like this cold weather sticks around into the weekend and even into the beginning of next week before we warm up again.