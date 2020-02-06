Weather threat prompts early dismissal, cancellations at local schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With possible strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Thursday, several local school systems have adjusted schedules.

APPLING COUNTY

According to the Appling County School District, buses will be leaving at noon to drop off students at home.

Parents may come anytime to pick students up from school. Students will not be counted absent; this will be a weather day.

BEAUFORT COUNTY

Beaufort County School District schools will dismiss one hour early Thursday. Elementary schools will dismiss at 1:45 p.m. and K-8 middle and high schools will dismiss at 2:45 p.m.

All after-school activities and events (except for school after-care programs) are canceled.

Parents with children in school aftercare programs are encouraged to pick up their kids as soon as possible after dismissal.

EVANS COUNTY

Evans County Schools will close early Thursday beginning with Claxton High and Second Chance Academy at 1:30 p.m., Claxton Elementary at 1:45 p.m. and Claxton Middle at 2 p.m.

All after school activities and practices have been canceled with the exception of the Girls’ Basketball game versus Calvary Day School in Savannah.

GLYNN COUNTY

Glynn County Schools have canceled all school activities and meetings after 6 p.m. Thursday.

School officials say that unless the storm’s track changes, schools will operate as normal throughout Thursday afternoon.

JASPER COUNTY

There will be an early release for Jasper County Schools Thursday, with elementary schools dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and middle/high schools at 1:15 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, all after school activities and games are canceled.

JEFF DAVIS COUNTY

Jeff Davis County Schools will implement an early release for students and staff on Thursday.

Early release times, for students and staff:

High School 11:30 a.m.

Middle school: 11:40 a.m.

Pre-K, Elementary, Choices: 11:50 a.m.

Primary: 12 noon

All athletic events, including practices, are canceled as well.

HAMPTON COUNTY 2

Hampton County School District 2 schools will implement early release procedures as follows:

Estill Elementary School: 12:30 p.m.

Estill Middle School: 1:30 p.m.

Estill High School: 1:30 p.m.

All after school activities have been canceled.

LONG COUNTY

The Long County School System has moved dismissal to 1 p.m. All athletic and activities after school are canceled for Thursday.

School officials made the decision after consulting with their emergency management agency.

At this time, Long County students are expected to resume normal schedules on Friday.

TATTNALL COUNTY

After speaking with the Tattnall County Emergency Management Agency, officials with the Tattnall County School System have decided to release elementary schools at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Tattnall County High School will also release at 2 p.m.

North Tattnall Middle School and South Tattnall Middle School will release around 2:30 p.m. or as soon as buses get back to the school.

As for Friday, school officials say it may be necessary for parents who live on flooded dirt roads to meet the bus at a safer location.

At this point, officials are not planning to cancel school for Friday.

