Water shortage could be solved

Newly created membrane removes 99.9% of salt from saltwater and makes it drinkable within just minutes.

Scientists in Korea believe they can solve one of the world’s largest health problems.

According to the World Health Organization, around 785 million people lack access to safe drinking water.

Although the Earth has a large amount of water, most of it is the ocean, with freshwater accounting for only around 2.5 percent of the total.

Researchers from the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT) have developed a new membrane, known as coaxial electrospun nanofiber membrane.

Basically it’s a membrane that removes 99.9 percent of salter from saltwater… AND… it lasts up to a month.

Previous solutions only lasted for about 50 hours or so.

But there are some drawbacks… temperature polarization and a decrease in water vapor flux because of how it conducts heat. Why is this important? Well, the World Health Organization suggests good quality drinking water should have a total dissolved solid of less than 600 parts per million.

So not all of the kinks are worked out just yet.

While the science may be a lot to absorb, the technology is getting there. Experts are saying this latest discovery has enormous potential to solve the world’s fresh water shortage. A nanofiber membrane could be the solution the world needs.

(sources: NBC News, Phys.org, SciTech Daily, Nature World News, New Atlas)