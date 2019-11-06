Astronauts aboard the International Space Station just got a case of wine that is out of this world!

And it’s all in the name of science.

A Luxembourg-based wine company sent 12 bottles of red wine to the space craft that will be aged for an entire year.

This wine, however, is not for the astronauts. It’s for researchers to study how weightlessness and space radiation affect the aging process. They hope this research will lead to developing new flavors and properties for the wine industry.

The researchers think the wine sent up into space will come back tasting differently.

The bottles will be kept at a near-constant temperature of 64 degrees, and they will stay untouched for a year.

Now this is the first time wine has gone under such an experiment. But not beer. Budweiser has done many experiments on the International Space Station. They have wanted to see how conditions affect barley seeds during the malting process.

Regardless of how the wine turns out, you can purchase one of the bottles. Thing is though… it will cost you seven-figures. Yes… seven figures. The wind is part of a luxury goods project that allows the project’s wealthy patrons to own objects that have spent time in space.