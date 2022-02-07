Georgia Severe Weather Preparedness Week

Georgia’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is the first week in February.

Even though we don’t see much severe weather this time of year, it’s a great time to refresh your memory of the aspects of severe weather.

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) is encouraging families to learn emergency preparedness and response procedures for all types of severe weather events.

On Monday, February 7th, the topic is Family Preparedness/NOAA Weather Radio Day.

Family Preparedness Day is a time for every family to plan and rehearse what they should do during the first 72 hours of any severe weather related event or disaster.

Being prepared can help you respond in a calm and swift manner.

During winter storms, floods, tornadoes or hurricanes, it may take emergency workers 72 hours or more to reach certain areas in order to open roadways and restore utilities.

The benefit of being self-sufficient for 72 hours, or longer, is that your family can survive circumstances that might otherwise be tragic if you were not prepared.

Getty Images

Severe weather or a disaster may force an evacuation of your neighborhood or confine you to your home. What will you do if your basic utilities – water, gas, electricity or telephones – are cut off? These are the type of questions your family disaster plan must address in order to help protect your family.

So it’s a good idea to first meet with your family. Talk about what you would do if a tornado were to hit. If you were to get separated, choose an out-of-state friend as your “family check-in contact” for everyone to call if the family does in fact get separated.

Implement your plan.

1. Post emergency contact telephone numbers in a central location.

2. Install safety features in your house. This includes a NOAA weather radio, smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors and fire extinguishers.

3. Have family members learn basic safety measures, like CPR… how to use a fire extinguisher.

4. Teach your children when to call 9-1-1.

5. Keep enough supplies in your home to meet your family’s needs for at least three days.

6. Assemble an emergency preparedness kit with items you may need in case of an evacuation.