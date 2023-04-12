SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A storm system down in the Gulf of Mexico will likely send rain showers and thunderstorms our way on Thursday and Friday.

A few storms could be strong to severe on Thursday, so WSAV Storm Team 3 has declared it a Weather Aware Day.

While the overall severe weather threat is on the lower end, we can’t let our guard down. The greatest threats will be damaging wind gusts, hail, lightning, heavy rain and an isolated tornado.

As this storm system approaches from the south, our most southern counties will likely see any rain or thunderstorms first. But the best chance to see any active weather will be primarily later in the afternoon into Thursday night.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday is a day to be weather aware and to have a way to receive critical weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool, especially if your power goes out. Another great tool is the WSAV Weather NOW App. It is available in the Apple App Store or in Google Play.

If any severe thunderstorm or tornado warnings are issued for your area, be ready to take action in order to stay safe. Stay indoors. Stay away from windows. Go to the lowest level of your home or business until the storm threat passes.