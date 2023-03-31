SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is a threat of severe weather on Saturday in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

A cold front is approaching the area from the west, and this could trigger showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. The best chance to see any showers and storms will be mainly from 2pm until 8pm. The line will hit our most inland counties first and then head toward the coast.

This is the reason why Saturday is a WSAV Storm Team 3 Weather Aware Day.

The greatest severe weather threat will be damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60mph. Wind of this speed is enough to cause minor damage to buildings. This could also lead to downed trees and powerlines.

Other storm threats include hail, lightning, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado.

Saturday is a day to be weather aware and to have a way to receive critical weather alerts. A NOAA weather radio is a great tool, especially if the electricity goes out. Another great tool is the WSAV Weather NOW App. It is available in the Apple App Store or in Google Play.

Do NOT rely on sirens. These are meant to be heard outdoors, and not all of our counties have such a system in place.

If any severe thunderstorm warnings or tornado warnings are issued for your area, be ready to take action in order to stay safe. Stay indoors and away from windows or doors on the lowest level of your home until the threat passes.