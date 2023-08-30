SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm Wednesday morning off of Florida’s west coast. Hurricane conditions are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
Heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and the possibility of storm surges are expected in our area.
Take a look below at some of the live cameras in the surrounding areas as the storm begins to roll in.
River Street East
Westin Trade Center
Hotel Tybee
Tybee Tower
Tybee Bull River
Tybee South Beach
Fort Jackson
Marriott Savannah
Georgia Ports
