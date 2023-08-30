SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Hurricane Idalia made landfall as a powerful Category 3 storm Wednesday morning off of Florida’s west coast. Hurricane conditions are expected in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.

Heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and the possibility of storm surges are expected in our area.

Take a look below at some of the live cameras in the surrounding areas as the storm begins to roll in.

River Street East

Savannah Cams – River Street East View

Westin Trade Center

Savannah Cams – Trade Center View

Hotel Tybee

Savannah Cams – Hotel Tybee View

Tybee Tower

Savannah Cams – Tybee – Tower View

Tybee Bull River

Savannah Cams – Tybee – Bull River Aerial

Tybee South Beach

Savannah Cams – Tybee – Spankys Surf View

Fort Jackson

Savannah Cams – Fort Jackson View

Marriott Savannah

Savannah Cams – Marriott View

Georgia Ports

Savannah Cams – Georgia Ports View

